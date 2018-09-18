LUVERNE, Iowa (AP) - A man accused of killing another man at a northern Iowa home has pleaded not guilty.

Kossuth (kuh-SOOTH’) County court records say Jeffrey Winters, of Livermore, entered the plea last week to a charge of first-degree murder. The records don’t show that a trial has been scheduled.

He’s suspected of killing 54-year-old Randy Page, who authorities say died before deputies reached the Lu Verne home on Aug. 27. His wife had called to report that he was on the garage floor and unresponsive.

A criminal complaint says four 9 mm bullet casings were found near the body, but no gun was found.





