MACON, Mo. (AP) - A member of the Missouri National Guard is hospitalized after suffering shrapnel wounds in the face, apparently the result of a man who was shooting rifles to adjust their sights at a nearby property.
The Guard member was struck Monday when a bullet went through a truck windshield at a National Guard training site in Macon. The bullet lodged in a metal frame, but shrapnel hit the driver. The victim’s name and condition were not released.
Initially, the Macon County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to a report of an active shooter.
Arriving officers heard gunshots and eventually traced them to a neighboring landowner. The man told police he was adjusting the sight of his rifles. Police say the man was unaware his shot had struck anyone.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.