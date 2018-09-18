Mark Judge, a friend of Brett Kavanaugh’s from high school, told senators Tuesday he doesn’t recall anything like the attempted sexual assault a woman claims she suffered at the hands of Judge Kavanaugh — and that Mr. Judge witnessed.

Mr. Judge, through his lawyer, also said he does not want to speak publicly about it, effectively shooting down Democrats’ calls that he testify next week as part of a free-wheeling hearing to examine Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations about a decades-old attempted assault.

“I have no memory of this alleged incident,” Mr. Judge said in a statement his lawyer provided to the Judiciary Committee. “Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford’s letter. More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”

Ms. Blasey Ford came forward Sunday with allegations against both Judge Kavanaugh and Mr. Judge, claiming that when they were all students attending private schools in suburban Maryland they ended up at a party where Judge Kavanaugh, then 17, forced himself on her. She said Mr. Judge was present at the time.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley reached out to all parties in an attempt to investigate the claim.

Judge Kavanaugh has been interviewed by committee investigators and stands ready to testify next week. Mr. Judge, in his letter, said he had “no more information to offer” beyond what he’s now said.

Ms. Blasey Ford, meanwhile, has rebuffed the committee’s efforts to schedule a call with her.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.