Monica Lewinsky said she was “so sorry” that Christine Blasey Ford was “outed without her consent” after accusing Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Ms. Lewinsky shared the message Sunday after Ms. Ford, a California professor, revealed herself in an interview with The Washington Post.

i am so sorry this woman was outed without consent. i’m sorry for what she endured as a teenager. and thank her for her bravery stepping forward. https://t.co/6LI9zXFnMt — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) September 16, 2018

Ms. Ford initially accused Judge Kavanaugh of sexual assault in a letter sent to Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee in July but wanted to remain confidential.

Ms. Feinstein sent a letter about that complaint against Judge Kavanaugh to committee chairman, Sen. Charles E. Grassley, Thursday without revealing the details or name of the accusers.

On Friday, the New Yorker published its report with lurid details of an alleged sexual assault that Judge Kavanaugh committed during a high school party when he was a teen. Ms. Ford remained anonymous when those stories came out and was only identified as someone who was a teen in high school at that same time.

After the reports came out, Ms. Ford came forward Sunday in The Post with her own version of the events.

Both Ms. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh offered to talk to Congress about the allegations, and a hearing is scheduled for Monday to hear both sides.





