MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Muncie city official and a Muncie businessman have been indicted on fraud-related charges connected to an FBI investigation of the city’s Sanitary District.

They say 49-year-old Tracy Barton of Selma, Muncie’s superintendent of sewer maintenance and engineering, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, falsification of documents and witness tampering. Fifty-seven-year-old businessman Jeffrey Burke faces charges of bank fraud, making false statements to an FBI agent, and obstruction of grand jury proceedings.

Prosecutors say a grand jury alleges Barton accepted kickbacks for steering contracts to preferred contractors. They say the charges against Burke stem from his fraudulent purchase of the Muncie Flea Market from the Sanitary District.

It wasn’t immediately clear if either man has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.





