METHUEN, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts say they have charged a New Hampshire man with kidnapping after they found him with a missing 16-year-old boy.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon announced Tuesday that 45-year-old Charles Anderson, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested last week. Anderson also was charged with drug crimes.

Police say Anderson and the teen were in a vehicle that was stopped on Sept. 12 by Methuen detectives after they witnessed a drug deal.

Authorities say they later learned the boy had been reported missing from Manchester. The teen told police Anderson forced him into a vehicle, threatened to kill him if he tried to flee and made him take drugs. The teen was returned to his family.

It wasn't immediately clear if Anderson has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.





