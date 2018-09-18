BEIT RIMA, West Bank (AP) - Palestinian residents say a 24-year-old Palestinian man has died after being arrested at his home by Israeli forces.

Relatives say that undercover soldiers burst into Mohammed Remawi’s room in a pre-dawn raid on Tuesday.

His uncle, Bahaa Remawi, says Mohammed looked weak as he was taken away, and the family believes he was beaten.

The uncle says: “He is a healthy young man. He didn’t suffer any health issues. The only logical explanation is that they hit him for some reason and killed him.”

The Israeli military says Remawi was arrested without incident, but lost consciousness and was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. It says an investigation is under way to determine a cause of death.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.