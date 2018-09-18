By - Associated Press - Tuesday, September 18, 2018

HENDRICKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say three people have been found dead in a southwestern Indiana home.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Curt Durnil tells WISH-TV that two women and a man were found dead Tuesday in the Green County home along State Route 43 about 1½ miles south of Hendricksville, or about 55 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports the Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide-suicide at that location.


