HENDRICKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say three people have been found dead in a southwestern Indiana home.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Curt Durnil tells WISH-TV that two women and a man were found dead Tuesday in the Green County home along State Route 43 about 1½ miles south of Hendricksville, or about 55 miles southwest of Indianapolis.
The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports the Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide-suicide at that location.
