LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Lake Havasu City say they’re investigating a double homicide and suicide after a man fatally shot his wife and teenage daughter.

The three were identified Tuesday as 42-year-old Tobin Gottier, 39-year-old Jamie Gottier and 14-year-old Hannah Gottier.

Police say the motive for the shootings remains unclear.

Officers were dispatched to a home around 3:30 p.m. Monday after a report of multiple gun shots heard in the area.

When police arrived, they found two bodies outside the home and a man dead inside a parked truck in the carport.

Preliminary investigations have determined that Tobin Gottier shot his wife and daughter from inside the house when they came home.

Police say Gottier then apparently walked to his truck, got inside and fatally shot himself.





