CENTER POINT, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama say a robbery suspect had led them on a high-speed car chase before they took him into custody.

Sgt. Johnny Williams tells AL.com police were dispatched to the robbery at an insurance agency Monday afternoon. The man suspected in the robbery was leaving as the police officers arrived and sheriff’s deputies were called to help.

Williams says the man went to an area he couldn’t drive out of, became blocked in, and didn’t want to get out of the car. He says deputies forced their way in the man’s vehicle and shocked him with a stun gun.

The man was being questioned by police and hasn’t yet been charged with a crime.

No one was injured but two patrol vehicles were damaged. Further details weren’t immediately available.





