NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities in the Hudson Valley say they’re looking for a man who eluded police after he sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint.

Police in the Orange County city of Newburgh say officers responded late Monday night to a report of a naked woman running around inside an apartment-condo complex. When police arrived the woman said she had been sexually assaulted by a man armed with a handgun.

Officials say the suspect fled in an SUV that was later spotted in the city and pulled over by police. The driver then sped off and soon after crashed into a building in the town of Newburgh.

The man fled on foot toward Interstate 84. Several police agencies are searching Tuesday morning for the man, identified as 35-year-old Andre Sims of Peekskill in Westchester County.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.