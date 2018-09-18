CLINTON, S.C. (AP) - Prosecutors plan to seek the death sentence if a man is convicted in the beating death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

Laurens County prosecutor David Stumbo said in a news release Monday that he will seek a death sentence against William Ryan Looper.

Looper is charged with murder, criminal sexual conduct with a minor and illegal conduct toward a child in the death of Brantley Justin Smith.

Brantley’s mother, Jessica Blake Smith, is charged with homicide by child abuse and illegal conduct toward a child.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Clinton June 30 and found the boy with injuries “all over his body.”

Two other children were removed from the home during the investigation.





