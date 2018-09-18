BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man has been found guilty to defrauding more than 50 people out of more than $2 million, including several women he met on a dating site.
A federal jury in Bridgeport on Tuesday found 66-year-old Thomas Connerton guilty of more than two dozen counts of fraud.
U.S. Attorney John Durham says the Stamford man tricked his victims into providing him funding for his Connecticut-based company, Safety Technologies, LLC.
Durham says several victims were lured into the scheme when they met Connerton on a popular dating website.
Officials say more than 50 people lost about $2.2 million.
A sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled. The government is also seeking full restitution for the victim-investors and forfeiture of the two engagement rings that Connerton purchased with the fraudulent proceeds.
