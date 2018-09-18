NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut psychologist has been charged with stealing nearly $80,000 from the Medicaid program by billing for hundreds of services that were never performed.

Inspectors with the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office arrested 61-year-old Jeannie Pasacreta, of Newtown, on Monday on charges of first-degree larceny, health insurance fraud and identity theft. Authorities say she posted $150,000 bail and was ordered to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Oct. 3.

Pasacreta’s lawyer, Matthew Maddox, told The Hartford Courant that she is innocent until proven guilty.

Pasacreta operates Integrated Mental Health Services out of her home. Officials say a former employee told them Pasacreta received “very large” payments from Medicaid even though she was “constantly cancelling” appointments.

Officials allege Pasacreta billed for counseling sessions when patients were out of the state or country.





