RENO, Nev. (AP) - Reno police have arrested a 25-year-old suspect in the stabbing of his girlfriend.

Christian Anthony was booked into the Washoe County Jail Monday on suspicion of attempted murder.

Reno police responded to a report at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday that a 25-year-old woman was suffering from multiple stab sounds at her apartment south of downtown near the Peppermill hotel-casino. She was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Detectives determined she had been in a fight with her boyfriend who alleged stabbed her multiple times before fleeing.

They tracked him to Fernley about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno where Lyon County sheriff’s deputies assisted in his arrest Monday afternoon.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.





