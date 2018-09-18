EAST GRANBY, Conn. (AP) - Two schools in a Connecticut town were placed on lockdown while police investigated a report that a student brought a gun to school grounds last week.

State police say the high school and the middle school in East Granby were locked down Tuesday while troopers searched the high school. The schools are in the same building.

Troopers responded to the high school just after 7 a.m. after getting a report that a student had brought a gun to school Friday.

Parents said they received a text message saying it was a “soft lockdown” and classes were continuing.

That student was located but police did not say whether there had been an arrest.

No additional information was immediately released.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.