RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - An autopsy is being conducted on a 31-year-old Rapid City man who died after being taken into custody in Pennington County.
The sheriff’s office says Richard Zimmerman was arrested on a parole violation Friday and found unresponsive at the county jail in Rapid City on Saturday.
Authorities tried to resuscitate him and transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The state Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death.
