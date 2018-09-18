RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - An autopsy is being conducted on a 31-year-old Rapid City man who died after being taken into custody in Pennington County.

The sheriff’s office says Richard Zimmerman was arrested on a parole violation Friday and found unresponsive at the county jail in Rapid City on Saturday.

Authorities tried to resuscitate him and transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death.





