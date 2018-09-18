Project Veritas has caught a State Department bureaucrat on hidden camera proclaiming he is part of the anti-Trump opposition and his job is to “resist everything” at “every level.”

Conservative activist and Veritas chief James O’Keefe released the video on Tuesday. He said it kicks off what he promises is wide exposure of the so-called “Deep State” actively working to defeat President Trump from within via media leaks and policy sabotage.

“What you are about to see is the hidden face of the resistance inside the executive branch of our government,” Mr. O’Keefe said.

His first target is Stuart Karaffa, a State employee and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. He sits at a restaurant table, sipping a drink and talking to two O’Keefe undercover agents.

Mr. Karaffa says on camera he wants to “f—k sh-t up.”

“I have nothing to lose. It’s impossible to fire federal employees,” he says, as he talks about doing political work at his cubicle.

He says he waits until 5:30 p.m. to start sending out Democratic Socialists messages.

“… I’m careful about it. I don’t leave a paper trail, like I leave emails, and like any press sh-t that comes up I leave that until after 5:30,” he says. “But as soon as 5:31 hits, got my like draft messages ready to send out.”

Says Mr. O’Keefe, “Make no mistake. This guy is a radical.”

Mr. O’Keefe alleges that Mr. Karaffa is breaking federal law by conducting political activity in the workplace.

A State Department spokesperson said, “I can confirm that Stuart Karaffa is a Management and Program Analyst with the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations.”

The “Deep State” has become a rallying cry for Trump-supporting conservatives.

They allege there are cabals of Democratic and Barack Obama loyalists inside the federal bureaucracy who plot to subvert Mr. Trump, principally by leaking to the news media. Conservatives say a number of leaked stories have turned out to be highly inaccurate, such as Russia collusion reports.

Conservatives hold up former senior FBI officials in the Obama administration as “Deep State” actors.

The liberal media generally shuns Mr. O’Keefe’s work. CNN has accused him of selective editing.

Project Veritas boasts a series of scoops, such as voter fraud in New England and Democratic operatives talking about how they coordinate with the Hillary Clinton campaign to pay people to disrupt Trump rallies.





