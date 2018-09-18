FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The Latest on the trial of William Hoehn in the 2017 slaying of Savanna Greywind, a 22-year-old North Dakota woman who died when her baby was cut from her womb (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

A jury has been seated for a second defendant’s trial in the slaying of a North Dakota woman who died when her baby was cut from her womb.

William Hoehn (HANE) is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind. Hoehn has admitted helping cover up Greywind’s death, but says he didn’t know of his girlfriend’s plan to kill Greywind.

That girlfriend, Brooke Crews, pleaded guilty earlier to cutting Greywind to get her baby. Crews may testify at Hoehn’s trial.

The 14-member jury chosen Tuesday includes two alternates; the makeup is eight women and six men.

Opening statements are scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

8:20 a.m.

Jury selection is beginning in the trial of a man accused in the killing of a pregnant North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb.

Prospective jurors were reporting Tuesday for the trial of William Hoehn (HANE). He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind of Fargo.

Hoehn’s former girlfriend, Brooke Crews, pleaded guilty earlier to killing Greywind and cutting her baby from her womb. The baby survived.

Hoehn has admitted that he helped cover up Greywind’s murder, but he said he didn’t know Crews had planned to kill her.





