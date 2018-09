JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Latest on U.S. Senate candidates in Mississippi talking about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

A Republican U.S. senator who’s seeking re-election in Mississippi says she has “serious reservations regarding the questionable timing” of a sexual misconduct allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has been saying for weeks that she will vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

Hyde-Smith said Tuesday that Democrats knew months ago that a woman is accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teenagers in the 1980s.

One of Hyde-Smith’s challengers in a November special election, Republican Chris McDaniel, said Monday on American Family Radio that the allegation against Kavanaugh is a “made-up” scandal as the left tries to derail the nomination of a conservative.

Another Hyde-Smith challenger, Democrat Mike Espy, said Tuesday that the allegations against Kavanaugh are “serious and troubling” and must be thoroughly investigated.

____

3:50 p.m.

A Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Mississippi says a sexual misconduct allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is a “made-up” scandal as the left tries to derail the nomination of a conservative.

Chris McDaniel said Monday on American Family Radio: “These allegations, 99 percent of the time, are just absolutely fabricated.”

McDaniel is one of three candidates challenging Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in a November special election. Hyde-Smith has said she will vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

Responding to host Bryan Fischer on the “Focal Point” radio show, McDaniel said people “attacking” Kavanaugh protected President Bill Clinton and the late Sen. Ted Kennedy against sexual misconduct allegations.

Mississippi’s governor appointed Hyde-Smith to temporarily succeed Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired in April. The special election winner will serve two years.





