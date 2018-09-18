Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine has a double-digit lead over Republican Corey Stewart in his re-election campaign in Virginia, according to a new poll.

The University of Mary Washington survey found Mr. Kaine with a 51-33 percent lead over Mr. Stewart among registered voters and a 52-36 percent lead among likely voters.

Libertarian Matt Waters had 5 percent.

“The latest Mary Washington survey demonstrates that Tim Kaine remains popular in Virginia,” said Stephen J. Farnsworth, professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington and director of its Center for Leadership and Media Studies. “But any statewide election in ‘purple’ Virginia is likely to tighten up as the contest draws nearer.”

Mr. Farnsworth said the poll showed 90 percent of Democrats back Mr. Kaine, compared to 73 percent of Republicans who back Mr. Stewart, chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

The survey had a margin of error of 4.6 percent.





