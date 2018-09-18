BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - A trial has been scheduled for two southeast Iowa women accused of not providing enough nutrition to the son of one of them, contributing to his death.

Des Moines County court records say 36-year-old Amber McIntosh-Crear and 41-year-old Bobbie Crear, of West Burlington, pleaded not guilty last week to child endangerment resulting in injury. Their trial is set for Nov. 14.

The women are accused of not providing enough nutrition to 12-year-old Rylan McIntosh, who died last September. Authorities say the boy’s medical conditions required that he be fed a nutrition drink through a tube to his stomach. An autopsy report lists the cause of his death as undetermined.





