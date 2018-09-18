President Trump took aim at China Tuesday, warning there will continue to be “great and fast economic retaliation against China” if Americans are targeted by unfair trading practices.

Mr. Trump also accused China of “actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me.”

China has openly stated that they are actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me. What China does not understand is that these people are great patriots and fully understand that….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2018

…..China has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade for many years. They also know that I am the one that knows how to stop it. There will be great and fast economic retaliation against China if our farmers, ranchers and/or industrial workers are targeted! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2018

This comes just after Mr. Trump order additional tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports on Monday that will take effect on Sept 24.

On Tuesday, China vowed to impose “counter-measures” in response to the new tariffs.

The tariffs are the latest in the tit-for-tat trade war brewing between China and the U.S. for months. The Trump administration is hoping the hard-line trade policies will pressure the Chinese into renegotiating trade deals with the U.S.

“We have been very clear about the type of changes that need to be made, and we have given China every opportunity to treat us more fairly,” Mr. Trump said in a statement Tuesday. “But, so far, China has been unwilling to change its practices.”

In a second statement Tuesday morning, China announced it will retaliate with tariffs ranging from 5 to 10 percent on approximately $60 billion worth of U.S. imports.

This pushback will also take effect on Sept. 24.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.