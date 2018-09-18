WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) - A Westchester mother accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Cynthia Arce (ahr-SAY’) entered the plea at her arraignment in Westchester County Court on Tuesday to charges that also included aggravated attempted murder for allegedly stabbing two police officers who were trying to save her ailing daughter.

Arce was hospitalized after she was shot by the officers at their home in Mamaroneck. The officers were there to enforce a court order to turn the child over to her father.

The medical examiner ruled the child’s death a homicide, but the specific cause is still unclear.

Defense attorney Richard Portale said he expects to make a motion for a psychiatric defense. He has said she suffered from postpartum psychosis.





