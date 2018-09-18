RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who was serving an eviction notice in the Seattle suburb of Renton was shot.

The Renton Police Department said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that officers responded to a shooting near Highlands Elementary School.

Renton Fire officials say the 40-year-old woman was at an apartment complex serving an eviction notice when the home’s occupant began firing at her.

The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition.

Police said later in the afternoon that the suspect was in custody.

The school was placed on temporary lockdown.





