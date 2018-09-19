GREER, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say two people found dead inside an apartment appear to have been killed by a man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound a short distance away.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 17-year-old Princess Fuller was shot in the head and 20-year-old Marquez Nash was shot several times before their bodies were found in a fire Tuesday in a Greer apartment.

A few hours later, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says 25-year-old Tevin Miller was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a car in nearby Wellford.

Greer Police said in a statement that Miller was a suspect in the deaths of the two people in the apartment.

Authorities did not give a motive for the killings.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.