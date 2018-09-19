DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say they’ve charged two men with being accomplices to a man who fatally shot two employees at a suburban Syracuse restaurant.

The Post-Standard reports that Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick says 47-year-old Ronald Green and 53-year-old Tracy Brown have been charged with second-degree murder.

Fitzpatrick says Brown gave William Wood Jr. the gun Wood used to shoot 29-year-old Kris Hicks and 37-year-old and Stephen Gudknecht as they finished their shift at the Chili’s Bar and Grill in DeWitt early last Saturday morning. Green allegedly was the getaway driver.

The 32-year-old Wood was captured Sunday in Fulton. He’s charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Authorities say Wood was a former Chili’s employee.

It couldn’t immediately be learned from DeWitt Town Court if any of the three suspects has a lawyer.





