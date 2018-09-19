FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday for a North Dakota man charged in the death of a 22-year-old woman whose baby was cut from her womb.

William Hoehn (hayn) has admitted that he helped cover up Savanna Greywind’s death in August 2017. But Hoehn says he knew nothing about plans by his girlfriend, Brooke Crews, to kill Greywind.

Crews pleaded guilty earlier to killing Greywind and cutting her to get her baby. She’s serving life in prison without parole.

Crews hasn’t given a public account of Hoehn’s role in the crime, but she’s on the government’s list of potential witnesses for Hoehn’s trial in Fargo.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.