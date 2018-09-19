MACON, Ga. (AP) - A second teen has been arrested in the shooting death of another teen in Georgia earlier this week.

News outlets report a 17-year-old male was arrested by members of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force late Tuesday afternoon. The teen has been charged with Monday night’s shooting death of 17-year-old Pedro Garcia in Macon.

Another 17-year-old male was arrested earlier Tuesday not far from where Garcia was found.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said Garcia may have been shot during an argument or robbery. Davis said the shooting was not part of a gang-on gang violence, but was more of someone trying to settle a score.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.