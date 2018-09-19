MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — A city official said Wednesday four people have been shot, but none fatally, during a shooting at a software company near Madison, Wisconsin.

The shooting occurred in Middleton. City Administrator Mike Davis said the suspected shooter was also injured. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The shooting was reported around 10 a.m. at WTS Paradigm. Davis says police have lifted a lockdown.

A hospital spokesman said four people are being treated at University Hospital in Middleton.





