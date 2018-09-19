HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - The suspected ringleader of reported hazing on a southeastern New Mexico high school boys’ soccer team faced criminal charges in a sexual misconduct case but the charges were dismissed.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the Hobbs High School player was charged with tampering with evidence and bribery or intimidation of a witness, both third-degree felonies in connection with an alleged sexual assault caught on video.

But Fifth Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce says the charges against the player were dismissed because of a lack of witness cooperation.

A 15-year-old boy charged with sexual exploitation of children for distributing the video later pleaded guilty and entered into a six-month consent decree agreement.

News of the charges come after a parent of a former player filed a lawsuit against the school and coaches.





