PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say deputies arrested two men after marijuana with an estimated street value of up to $5 million was found after a traffic stop in eastern Nebraska’s Sarpy County.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a panel van Wednesday on Interstate 80. A Douglas County K-9 taken to the scene soon alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Monico says about 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of pot was found in the van’s cargo area.

Court records don’t show the two men have been formally charged. They were taken into custody of possession with intent to sell.





