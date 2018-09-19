ARCHIE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank in western Missouri.

The FBI says in a news release that the robber entered Adrian Bank in Archie around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday and demanded cash. The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The release says the robber didn’t display a weapon.

Archie is about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) south of Kansas City.





