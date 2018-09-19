PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Oregon Medical Examiner says a legally armed black man who was shot and killed by two Portland State University campus officers was hit by nine bullets.

An autopsy released Wednesday in the death of 45-year-old Jason Washington says 17 shots were fired in the June 29 incident.

Medical Examiner Rebecca Millius says Washington was struck in the chest, back, abdomen and legs and had graze wounds from a bullet that glanced off his head.

PSU Officers James Dewey and Shawn McKenzie were cleared of wrongdoing by a grand jury on Sept. 13.

Washington, a Navy veteran, had a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

He was shot after a gun slipped out of a holster during a fight outside a bar in downtown Portland.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.