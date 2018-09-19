NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) - A former bookkeeper accused of embezzling more than $70,000 from a Connecticut real estate firm will avoid prison as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

The Norwich Bulletin reports 60-year-old Marianne Boyd will receive a suspended sentence and five years’ probation in exchange for pleading guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of larceny.

Boyd was a bookkeeper at The Partner Network, LLC, in Norwich. Prosecutors say she started embezzling from the firm in 2011 to support her addiction to gambling.

Her employers discovered the theft when the Internal Revenue Service told them it was putting a lien on the business due to $25,000 in unpaid taxes.

The firm was compensated for the theft through its insurance.

Boyd’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 27.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.