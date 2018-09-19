MACHIAS, Maine (AP) - A New York woman charged in the 2017 death of a woman whose body was found alongside a road in Cherryfield, Maine, is due in court.

A change-of-plea hearing was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for Quaneysha Greeley in Washington County Superior Court.

The attorney general’s office said there will be a guilty plea, but declined to provide details. Greeley’s defense attorney declined to comment ahead of the hearing

Another New Yorker, Carine Reeves, is also charged in the death.

There was a delay in the case because Reeves also faced an assault trial back in New York. He was extradited after his conviction in July.





