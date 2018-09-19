Cody Wilson, the Texas man at the center of the ongoing controversy over 3D-printable gun blueprints, has been charged with sexual assault for allegedly having sex with an underage girl last month.

A counselor for the girl, who was not named in an affidavit filed Wednesday detailing the charges, allegedly called the Austin Police Department on Aug. 22 saying that a client told her she had sex with a 30-year-old man a week earlier and had been paid $500.

Law enforcement later interviewed the girl, identified as a “juvenile female under the age of 17,” on Aug. 27 and Aug. 30, according to the affidavit filed Wednesday in District Court in Travis County, Texas.

Mr. Wilson and the girl allegedly started exchanging messages after meeting through the online dating site sugardaddymeet.com.

The girl said she exchanged messages with a person using the screen name “Sanjuro,” who later identified himself as Cody Wilson. Officials later matched the image on the “Sanjuro” dating profile to Mr. Wilson’s Texas driver’s license picture.

The two met on Aug. 15 at a coffee shop and later traveled to the Archer Hotel where they allegedly had sex, according to the affidavit. Mr. Wilson gave her $500 afterward and later drove her to a Whataburger, it said.

The affidavit says “Sanjuro” described himself to the victim as a “big deal.” The girl said she was unaware of the name “Cody Wilson,” but later found his name on the internet and confirmed he was the subject of recent news stories.

Mr. Wilson has been fighting for the right to post online 3D-printed gun blueprints for years.

He struck a deal with the State Department earlier this year that would have overturned an Obama-era blockade that effectively barred him from posting the plans online. The Obama administration had said posting the files could have run afoul of export control rules, and Mr. Wilson took the plans down in 2013 after they had been downloaded by many users.

But he sued the federal government, arguing that he had a First Amendment right to post the files.

After his deal with the State Department earlier this year, a number of states sued to keep Mr. Wilson and his company, Defense Distributed, from posting the files, saying that terrorists and other people barred from having guns could use them to make their own firearms.

Last month, a federal judge granted the states a preliminary injunction blocking Mr. Wilson from posting the files online. Mr. Wilson announced soon after the ruling that he would start selling them through the mail and that the judge’s order didn’t prevent him from doing so.





