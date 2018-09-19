SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say the death of a man whose body was found in a ditch in Minnehaha County is being investigated as a homicide.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Gearman said Wednesday the homicide is apparently drug related. No one is in custody.

Gearman says they’ve developed some leads in the case and are conducting interviews. He would not disclose how the man died or his identity.

The body was found by a resident Tuesday near Renner. The sheriff’s office, the South Dakota Highway Patrol and Sioux Falls police are investigating.





