JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A former Mississippi nursing home office manager has pleaded guilty to stealing money from nearly 100 residents and was ordered to reimburse more than $5,000.

Attorney General Jim Hood says in a Monday release that 40-year-old Christy Moulds entered the plea last week to charges of embezzlement and exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Charles Wright sentenced Moulds to pay full restitution totally nearly $5,500 to Poplar Springs Nursing Home in Meridian. Hood says Moulds falsified Trust Fund Cash Request Forms and took the money from the facility’s Resident Trust Account over four months, resulting in 91 patients having funds stolen.

Wright also suspended a two-year prison term, ordered five years of probation for Moulds and ordered her to pay a $5,000 fine.





