NEW YORK (AP) - A former New York Police Department counterterrorism officer accused of trying to bring three kilograms of heroin into New York from New Jersey has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Reynaldo Lopez was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to narcotics trafficking, credit card fraud and other charges.

Federal prosecutors say Lopez was arrested last year after agreeing with an undercover officer to bring in what he thought was heroin to the Bronx under the protection of an NYPD officer.

Officials say 27-year-old Lopez had been assigned to the Anti-Terrorism Unit in the Transit Bureau.





