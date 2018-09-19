HONOLULU (AP) - A former Maui police sergeant convicted in a scheme to bribe a man to withdraw a complaint to the police department has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Walter Ahuna was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine following his sentencing Monday in federal court in Honolulu. Ahuna pleaded guilty to witness tampering in June 2017.

Ahuna was the last of four men to be sentenced in the case that stemmed from former Officer Anthony Maldonado’s theft of about $1,800 during a traffic stop.

The victim who was stopped by Maldonado in September 2015 reported the theft to police. Ahuna was involved in a plan hatched by Maldonado to bribe the victim to withdraw the complaint.

Maldonado was sentenced last month to two years in prison.





