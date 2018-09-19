INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A former Veterans Affairs police officer who authorities say repeatedly struck a patient outside a VA hospital in Indianapolis has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Michael Kaim was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to deprivation of civil rights. He also was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

A grand jury indictment said that in April 2017 Kaim repeatedly hit the patient in the face, injuring him, as he was arresting the man outside Richard L. Roudebush Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The indictment alleged that Kaim, who was an officer at the Indianapolis hospital, had no legal reason to hit the man.

Kaim had said in an incident report that the man refused to comply with orders and acted aggressively toward him during the arrest.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.