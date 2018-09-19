NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A former political consultant has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for her role in a kickbacks scheme involving a not-for-profit corporation that oversaw Newark’s water services.

Dianthe Martinez-Brooks was sentenced Tuesday. The 48-year-old West Orange residents had pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Authorities say Martinez-Brooks submitted inflated invoices to the Newark Watershed Conservation and Development Corporation. Her political consulting company was paid $131,000, but only $43,000 was for work she did. The rest of the money was paid back to top officials at the watershed.

Martinez-Brooks said Tuesday was “one of the worst days of my life.” She’s one of eight people sentenced in the scheme.

The watershed corporation dissolved in 2013 and later filed for bankruptcy.





