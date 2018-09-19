LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) - Police say a fugitive family violence suspect has been shot dead after he lunged at officers with a sharp-edged object.

The incident happened about 11 a.m. Wednesday in League City, about 25 miles southeast of Houston. In a statement, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said the suspect had escaped from League City police Tuesday night after his arrest on a family violence charge.

Officers went to his address with an arrest warrant Wednesday morning and were admitted by the man’s girlfriend. During a search of the residence, officers found the suspect hiding in a closet. That’s when they said he lunged at them and was shot.

The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released. The case will be referred to the Galveston County grand jury.





