GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing his brother because he wouldn’t loan him money.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins says 33-year-old Ryan McBride told investigators he took 30 painkillers the day he killed his brother in January 2016 and had been addicted to the drugs for 11 years.

Wilkins says McBride started fighting with his brother in their parents’ Greenville home after he did not get money, stabbing his brother on the back of the leg just below the knee.

Wilkins said in a statement that Sean McBride bled heavily and was in a coma for a month before dying.

Ryan McBride pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday and will have to serve nearly 19 years before being eligible for parole.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.