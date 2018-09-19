DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A Des Moines resident has been convicted of killing an Urbandale man after breaking into the man’s home and stabbing him.

Polk County court records say a jury found 20-year-old Magai Anai Kur guilty on Monday of robbery and first-degree murder. The murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is set for Nov. 14.

Prosecutors say Anai Kur broke into the home of 77-year-old Robert Howe early on Sept. 3 last year, demanded money and then choked, punched and stabbed Howe after Howe tried to fight back.

Prosecutors say Howe died of his injuries four months later, so they raised the charge of attempted murder to first-degree murder.





