WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man who used another person’s identity to fraudulently obtain Medicare benefits has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old Jose Agosto, of Worcester, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in January to charges including wire fraud, misusing a Social Security number, and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors say Agosto began living under the victim’s name to avoid the consequences of an arrest warrant, and that he used the victim’s name and other personal information to obtain Social Security cards, driver’s licenses and bank accounts. Agosto also sought medical care under the victim’s name and caused medical providers to submit more than $148,000 in claims to Medicare, even though Agosto was not eligible.

Prosecutors say Agosto also threatened to “massacre” the victim’s family.





