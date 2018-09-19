SALEM, Mass. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a man to 15 to 17 years in prison in the shooting death of a Massachusetts man during a drug exchange.
The Salem News reports 21-year-old Xavier Collazo was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter.
Prosecutors say Collazo shot and killed 27-year-old Benjamin Magee in March 2016, after Magee had agreed to go with an acquaintance to buy crack cocaine from Collazo.
Prosecutors say the acquaintance owed Collazo money, and a struggle broke out during the drug exchange.
Collazo fired a gun and struck Magee twice.
Police arrested Collazo two weeks later in Jacksonville, Florida.
