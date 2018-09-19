MESQUITE, Nev. (AP) - A veteran Mesquite police detective has a been arrested on charges accusing him of sexually abusing a southern Utah teen he met on a social networking app geared toward gay and bisexual men.

Gary Erickson was arrested Sept. 12 in Las Vegas. He’s awaiting extradition to St. George, Utah on one count of sexual abuse of a minor, one count of dealing in material harmful to a minor and three counts of sexual exploitation.

Citing court records, The St. George Spectrum reports he arranged a sexual encounter with the 15-year-old boy in an aquatic center locker room in St. George in August.

The police department said in a statement Wednesday the 50-year-old Erickson has been placed on paid administrative leave. He has worked there since 1999.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one.





