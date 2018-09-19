MONONA, Wis. (AP) - Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who was showing a gun that went off and wounded another teen on a city bus in Monona.

Madison police say they received a call just before 4 p.m. Wednesday about someone shot on a Madison Metro bus.

Police say the suspect was showing the gun to a 17-year-old boy when it went off, striking the victim in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect ran away.

WISC-TV reports La Follette High School, Sennett Middle School and Monona Grove High Schools went on lockdown in response. School district officials say all students and staff have since been releaed.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.